Carol Jean (Nelson) Watson, 93

Carroll Jean (Nelson) Watson, 93, Savannah Mo, passed away Thursday, October 15th, 2020 of natural causes at Shady Lawn Living Center with her family by her side. She was born February 28,, 1927 in Bethany Mo to Carl and Rilla (Campbell) Nelson. Carroll married Walter Lee Watson, July 12th, 1944 in Atchison, Ks and he preceded her in death on June 14th, 2006.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah, Mo. She retired from H. D. Lee (garment factory) in St Joseph Mo. After retirement, Carroll and Lee picked up car dealer trade cars from all over the area for McCarty Motors and Walton Motors of Savannah.

Survivors include: daughter, Cheryl (Cheri) and Keith Hale , of Gardner KS ; son, Doug and Roberta Watson, of Savannah, Mo; five grandchildren, Kim Hale of Olathe KS, Carla and John Martin of Matthews, North Carolina, Blayne and Nikki Watson of Wentzville, Mo, Jalee Watson and fiancé Grant Woods of Wentzville, Mo , and Alex Hopper of Savannah Mo; one great-grandson , Halen Martin and one Watson great-grandbaby on the way. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Evelyn May and Sarah Margaret, and one granddaughter, Amber Renee Watson.

Funeral services will be 10:00am, Monday, October 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 4:00pm-6:00pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will follow in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to AseraCare Hospice of Savannah, MO or First Baptist Church of Savannah, MO. Due to the COVID virus, the family requests masks be worn at the visitation and funeral.