Carol Jean Silvey

1944-2019

Carol Jean Silvey, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.

She was born January 4, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Carol married Lonnie Ray Silvey July 26, 1968. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Trinity United Brethren Church.

Carol enjoyed camping and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildrens extra-curricular activities.

She was preceded in death by her son, Rick Kendall; parents, Carl and Mary (Hiskey) Banks; mother and father-in-law, Clifford and Helen Silvey.

Additional survivors include daughter, Paula Corkins; son, Jeff Silvey (Linda Roberts); grandchildren, Becky Carter (Jeff), James McGuire, Andrea Grippando (Dusty), Alec Silvey (Lynsey), Gage Bigham, Ryan Silvey (Tierra); 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Shellenberger, Rosie Schiltz (Tom); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.