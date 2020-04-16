Carol Jean Stanton, 66, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was born May 26, 1953 in St. Joseph, daughter of Bonnie and Jewel Noland. She graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1971. She married William "Bill" Stanton and worked at Quaker Oats, from where she retired after 28 years. She was a member of Agency Christian Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, gathering with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Carol will be remembered for her longstanding tradition of cooking and hosting Christmas Dinner. Carol was preceded in death by father, Jewel Noland, daughter, Infant Carrie Michelle Clark. Survivors include, husband, William "Bill" Stanton of Agency, mother, Bonnie Murphy of Agency, children, Jeannie (Brian) Mizell of Faucett, Billy Stanton of St. Joseph, Julie (Edward) Boeh of Wathena, KS, grandchildren, Brandon and Jordan Coil and Kylie Mizell, sister, Rita Pritchett (Ken Gunther) of Pierce City, MO. Family Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home with livestream of service available. Rev. James Barnett officiating. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Cancer Center or Mosaic Hospice. Online condolences, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com.