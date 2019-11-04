Clear

Carol Jeanne Evans 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Monday, November 04, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Monday, November 04, 2019 11:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Carol's Obituary
Carol Jeanne Evans 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 31, 2019 at her home. She was born December 24, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Faith and Howard Miller. She graduated from Central High School, St. Joseph Junior College, and Platte Gard Business School. She married Jim Evans on September 6, 1956, and he passed away on March 17, 2011. Carol worked at Swift & Company for 20 years in Data Processing, and Gray Automotive for 25 years in Accounts Payables. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed going to garage sales. She was an active member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, the Red Hat Society, P.E.O., and the Breakfast Club. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and sister Shirley Budinger. Survivors include son, Jim Evans Jr. and wife Susan, daughter, Connie Weidmaier and husband Dan. Her grandchildren include Katy Manser, Mitchell (Molly) Evans, Evan Weidmaier and Tom (Megan) Weidmaier. Her great grandchildren are Trent, Reid, Tayven, and Chandler. Twin brother, Howard Miller, Kansas City, MO, and sister & brother in law, Vicki & Sam Cash. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, Monday, with funeral services: 11:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Jimmy Albright officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

