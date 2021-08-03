Clear
Carol Jo McKinney, 80

Carol Jo McKinney, 80, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 3:53 PM

Carol Jo McKinney, 80, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born January 21, 1941 in St. Joseph, daughter of Dora (Jacks) and Harvey Meade. She attended Benton High School. On December 5, 1964, she married Ronald McKinney in St. Joseph. Her hobbies included crafting, bird watching, and spending time with her family. She was also an avid fisherwoman, often out-fishing her husband, Ron. Carol was a member of the Bass'n Gal's Fishing Club. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gary and twin brother, Darrel Meade, sister, Karen Marrott. Survivors include, husband, Ronald McKinney of the home, daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Adams of Easton, KS and a brother, Terry Meade.
Mrs. McKinney has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, no services are scheduled.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
