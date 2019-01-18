Carol Josephine Heckman

1938-2019

Carol Josephine Heckman, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

She was born January 22, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Carol married Dan Heckman on August 20, 1960. He preceded her in death September 21, 2006.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Josephine (Republic) Meyer.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Ladies of Charity, Altar Society, Missouri Nurses Association, Companions of the Precious Blood and also a supporter of the volunteer neighborhood free food boxes, a loyal volunteer at the Haven House.

Carol always put everyone first and enjoyed helping others.

Survivors include son, Daniel Heckman II (Kerry); daughters, Mary Ann Crowe (Michael), Kathleen Winegardner (Jon), Patricia Garvey (Tim), Janet Fink (Alex), Joan Wolf (Chris); grandchildren, Amy Robertson, Josie, Katie and Daniel “Trey” Heckman III, and Michael O’Dwyer, Patrick and Michael Crowe, Sam and Eli Winegardner, Anne, Brennan and Molly Garvey, Jack, Caroline and Henry Fink, Sara, Katherine and Luke Wolf; sisters, Mary Ann Raynor (Tony), Janet Meyer-McCoy and Jeanne Meyer.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 A.M. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 9:30 A.M. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Visitation 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family request memorials be made to Heckman Family Scholarship at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, St. Francis House of Bread, Haven House, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Heckman Family Scholarship Fund at LeBlond High School.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

***NOTE CHANGE OF DAY OF SERVICE***