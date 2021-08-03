Clear
Carol June Bootman Vail, 81

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:54 PM

Carol June Bootman Vail, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday evening, July 30, 2021. Carol was born June 22, 1940 in St. Joseph, to Alma and Catherine (Dillon) Bootman.

Prior to retirement she owned and operated Keepin'Company Beauty Shop in Stewartsville, MO. She had been a hairdresser for almost 50 years.

Survivors include her daughters, Gail Lyman (Randy), Becky St. Clair (Joe), Jenny Farr (Kevin); 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Harley and Wayne Bootman; and four sisters, Thelma Hamann, Opal Shera, Dorothy Long Shera, and Leila Frakes.

Carol attended Green Valley Baptist Church. She was an accomplished artist, loving to draw and paint. She loved her kids and loved beautiful things.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
