Carol June Bryson 81, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born February 11, 1940 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Anna "Laura" and Henry Clay Seever. She married Harold on March 19, 1960, and he survives of the home. She worked at Custom Cable, and retired from BMS Warehouse. Carol enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies, traveling, especially to Branson, spending time with her grandchildren, and going to their sporting events. She loved going to Church. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Kim Rachele Springs, sister, Laura Marie Guyer, brothers, Henry, Jacob, and Eddie Glen Seever. Survivors include: husband, Harold Ray Bryson of the home, daughter, Kari Crouse, St. Joseph, MO, four grandchildren: Tiffany (Joseph) Giles, Albe (Kylie) Springs, and Gabriel & Raphael Crouse, great grandchildren, William, Emma & Ellie Giles, and Brantley & Rhett Springs, brother, Art (Pam) Seever, Belton, MO, sisters, Lousia "Iky" Willis, and Sandy (Alex) Ratliff both of St. Joseph, MO, and former son in law, Taylor Crouse, St. Joseph, MO, and son in law, Allen Springs.

Funeral services: 10:30 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Barton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Lupus Foundation.