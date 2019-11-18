Carol L. (Cox) Archer, 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away November 15, 2019.

Carol was born on December 19, 1948, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late David Jr. and Evelyn (Johnson) Cox. She is also preceded in death by brothers Dexter and David Cox, III; sister Sudie Perman.

Carol's favorite time was when she was surrounded by loved ones.

Survivors: children, Bill Archer, Mike Archer (Valerie) and Christy Stopher (Joseph); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Simmons, Betty Blakely, Evelyn Muse; sister-in-law, Tobi Cox; numerous family members.

Per her wishes, Ms. Archer has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.