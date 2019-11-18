Clear

Carol L. (Cox) Archer, 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Carol L. (Cox) Archer, 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away November 15, 2019.

Carol was born on December 19, 1948, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late David Jr. and Evelyn (Johnson) Cox. She is also preceded in death by brothers Dexter and David Cox, III; sister Sudie Perman.

Carol's favorite time was when she was surrounded by loved ones.

Survivors: children, Bill Archer, Mike Archer (Valerie) and Christy Stopher (Joseph); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Simmons, Betty Blakely, Evelyn Muse; sister-in-law, Tobi Cox; numerous family members.

Per her wishes, Ms. Archer has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
In St. Joseph, we have seen four consecutive days with high temperatures in the 50s and as we begin this new work week, it looks like we will be adding to that over the next several days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories