Obituary

Carol Lea Hodge, 86, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

She was born May 23, 1933 in Union Star, Missouri.

Carol married Marvin Hodge June 11, 1953; he preceded her in death November 10, 2014.

She was a member of Union Star United Methodist Church.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Coleman and Catherine (Smith) Taylor; great-granddaughter, Grace Hodge; brother, Guy Oren Taylor; and son-in-law, Kimothy McGinnis.

Survivors include children, Ron Hodge (Shela), Union Star, MO, Randy Hodge (Sheila), King City, MO, Rick Hodge (Patty), Union Star, MO, Rob Hodge (Linda), Union Star, MO, Cathy McGinnis, Union Star, MO; 9 grandchildren, Amy Hodge, St. Joseph, MO, Chris Hodge, Plattsburg, MO, Brian Hodge, Kansas City, MO, Darrin Barnett, Brad Hodge, Ryan Hodge, Justin Hodge, Hannah McGinnis, Austin McGinnis, all of Union Star, MO; 16 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kolby and Kagan Barnett, Aeydan and Oliviya Weeden, Taylor, Kaden, Colleen, Kaylor, Audrey, Izzie, Carter, Zachary, Harper, Zoey and Cooper Hodge; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Union Star Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.