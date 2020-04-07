Carol Louise Foreman, 85

Carol Louise (Riggs) Foreman, 85, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Mo., on Thursday, April 9, 2020, with Reverend Connie Eighmy of Clarksdale United Methodist Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri.

Carol was born in Fairport, Mo. to Lawrence Edgar and Enise L. (Long) Riggs Sr. on January 7, 1935.

She went to high school at Maysville, graduating in 1952.

Carol went on to Cosmetology school and also was a trained C.N.A and N.A.

She worked for many years in healthcare and as a Cosmetologist.

Carol enjoyed crocheting hand towels, which she gave to many and also sold at the church harvest suppers.

She had a very giving heart and no person was a stranger. A trait she passed on to her beloved daughter.

Carol was very involved in her church as a member and lay speaker for many years.

She was a co-founder of the Clarksdale Kid’s Choir.

Most of all Carol was a wonderful mother, grandmother , and great grandmother. The kids affectionately referred to her as “grammie”

Carol is survived by her daughter, Letha M. (Franklin, “Bub”) Smith, of Stewartsville, Mo., grandchildren, James Lee (Meghan) Smith, Stewartsville, Jonathan Lee (Ashley) Smith, Cameron, Joshua Lee (Bethany) Smith, St. Joseph, six great grandsons, many other relatives , and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd M. Foreman, her parents, and two brothers, Lawrence and Donald Riggs.

Memorial Donations may be made to Clarksdale United Methodist Church, in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469

