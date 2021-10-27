Clear
Carol Louise Stewart, 73

Carol Louise Stewart 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

Carol Louise Stewart 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born November 25, 1947 in Omaha, NE, daughter of Ernestine and Albert Peak. She was married to Nathan Stewart, who preceded her in death in 1996. Carol enjoyed sewing, spending time with grandchildren, cooking, and watching her favorite TV Shows, Hazel, Lone Ranger, and Gunsmoke. She was a member of Word of Life Church. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Nate, brothers Albert and Leslie Gene, and Russell Peak, and sisters, Maria Peak and Joanie Washington. Survivors include: children, Larry Stewart, Carmen (Shannon) Anderson, Nathan (Kelley) Stewart, Jr., Pamela Stewart, Frank Stewart, Kaila (Eric) Waller, Kristin (Carlos) Marquez, all of St. Joseph, siblings, Virginia (Carl) Washington of Omaha, NE, Frederick Peak of Omaha, NE, Mary Pat (Bruce) Gregory of Omaha, NE, Maurice (Donna) Peak of Edmonton, Canada, and Jo Ellen Peak of Omaha, NE, grandchildren, Allyssa, Mariah, Nathan, Nathan, Martel, Aliyah, Anthony, Tyson, Elizabeth, Jasmine, Frederic, Gabrelle, Darius, Frederika, Isaiah, Samantha, Jonah, Ethan, and Shia, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021 at Word of Life Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Carol Stewart Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

