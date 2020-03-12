Clear

Carol Renee Williams, 70

Visitation: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Gower Branch. ■ Burial: Lathrop Cemetery.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carol Renee Williams, 70 of Colcord, OK formerly of Gower, MO passed away March 7, 2020.

She was born on August 31, 1949 to Allen Duane and Carol Yvonne (Yackle) Breckenridge in Smithville, MO. Carol grew up in Lathrop, MO and in 1967 graduated from Lathrop High School. In 1969, she received her cosmetology certificate from Casters Cosmetology School in St. Joseph, MO.

On June 10, 1972 she was united in marriage to Keith Williams. After their marriage they lived in Lathrop, Agency and made their home in Gower, MO. In 2012 they moved to Oklahoma.

Carol was a beautician, owning Carol’s Cove where she had shops in area nursing homes. She was a past member of the Lathrop Baptist Church, Lathrop, MO, Frazier Baptist Church, Agency, MO and was a current member of the Twin Oaks Cherokee Baptist Church in Oaks, Oklahoma. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines in Lathrop, MO. Carol was an animal enthusiast and enjoyed attending horse shows and livestock shows with her husband and boys. She took pride being a housewife, keeping her house clean and spotless. She was also a great cook and hosted many family dinners. Carol loved doing anything she could for the people in her life. Most of all she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Yvonne Breckenridge; brother Charles Breckenridge; and nephew Matthew Routh.

Carol is survived by her husband Keith Williams; sons Bryan Williams and wife Joni of Princeton, MO and Bryce Williams and wife Stephanie of Ada, OK; granddaughter Brylee Williams of Princeton, MO; brother Craig Breckenridge and wife Susan of Lathrop, MO; sisters Cheryl Routh of Plattsburg, MO and Carmen Bennett of Lathrop, MO; several nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.

Visitation 11;30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Burial: Lathrop Cemetery

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories