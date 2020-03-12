Carol Renee Williams, 70 of Colcord, OK formerly of Gower, MO passed away March 7, 2020.

She was born on August 31, 1949 to Allen Duane and Carol Yvonne (Yackle) Breckenridge in Smithville, MO. Carol grew up in Lathrop, MO and in 1967 graduated from Lathrop High School. In 1969, she received her cosmetology certificate from Casters Cosmetology School in St. Joseph, MO.

On June 10, 1972 she was united in marriage to Keith Williams. After their marriage they lived in Lathrop, Agency and made their home in Gower, MO. In 2012 they moved to Oklahoma.

Carol was a beautician, owning Carol’s Cove where she had shops in area nursing homes. She was a past member of the Lathrop Baptist Church, Lathrop, MO, Frazier Baptist Church, Agency, MO and was a current member of the Twin Oaks Cherokee Baptist Church in Oaks, Oklahoma. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines in Lathrop, MO. Carol was an animal enthusiast and enjoyed attending horse shows and livestock shows with her husband and boys. She took pride being a housewife, keeping her house clean and spotless. She was also a great cook and hosted many family dinners. Carol loved doing anything she could for the people in her life. Most of all she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Yvonne Breckenridge; brother Charles Breckenridge; and nephew Matthew Routh.

Carol is survived by her husband Keith Williams; sons Bryan Williams and wife Joni of Princeton, MO and Bryce Williams and wife Stephanie of Ada, OK; granddaughter Brylee Williams of Princeton, MO; brother Craig Breckenridge and wife Susan of Lathrop, MO; sisters Cheryl Routh of Plattsburg, MO and Carmen Bennett of Lathrop, MO; several nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.

Visitation 11;30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Burial: Lathrop Cemetery