Carol Rita Kiefer, 74 of Faucett, Missouri, passed away November 6, 2020.

Carol was born on October 13, 1946 to the late William and Katherine (Abbott) Mason, Sr. She worked for Walgreens as a Bookkeeper for 22 years.

She married Robert Kiefer on June 6, 2001 and preceded her in death on June 23, 2019. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Mason and Larry Mason; sister, Barbara Hartley; and granddaughter, Destiny Krickeberg.

Surviving are her children Doug Detwieler (Tami) and Angela Krickeberg (Duane); sister, Mary Worley; brother, William H Mason, Jr. (Paula); niece, Ellen Gable; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, Ms. Kiefer has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. No services are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association.