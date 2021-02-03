Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Carol Rosalee Butterfield, 77

Carol Rosalee Butterfield, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:45 AM

Carol Rosalee Butterfield, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home. She was born October 7, 1943 in Vancouver, WA, daughter of Ruth and Ralph Jones. She married Ronald Butterfield on December 22, 1962. Carol worked at Johnson Controls, retiring in 2006 after 30 years. Her hobbies included going to the casino, fishing, working in her yard, gardening, and spending time with her family at the cabin. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald Gordon Butterfield, Sr., son, Ronald Gordon Butterfield, Jr., sisters, Roberta Bair and Rita Campbell, brothers, Richard Jones and Delbert Jones, and sister-in-law, Shirley Jones. Survivors include: her niece, whom she considered a daughter, Jane (Alan) Mills of St Joseph, brothers, Ralph David Jones and George (Janet) Jones, and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Falls City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories