Carol Rosalee Butterfield, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home. She was born October 7, 1943 in Vancouver, WA, daughter of Ruth and Ralph Jones. She married Ronald Butterfield on December 22, 1962. Carol worked at Johnson Controls, retiring in 2006 after 30 years. Her hobbies included going to the casino, fishing, working in her yard, gardening, and spending time with her family at the cabin. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald Gordon Butterfield, Sr., son, Ronald Gordon Butterfield, Jr., sisters, Roberta Bair and Rita Campbell, brothers, Richard Jones and Delbert Jones, and sister-in-law, Shirley Jones. Survivors include: her niece, whom she considered a daughter, Jane (Alan) Mills of St Joseph, brothers, Ralph David Jones and George (Janet) Jones, and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.