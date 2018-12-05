Clear
Friday 6-8pm for the visitation and Saturday at 1pm for the Funeral. http://www.meierhoffer.com/obituaries/Carol-R-Swank?obId=3897679#/obituaryInfo

Carol Rosalee (Hopkins) Swank, 79, of Saint Joseph, Mo, passed away at Riverside Place surrounded by loved ones on December 1st.
She was born to Gladys and James Hopkins on March 24, 1939.
Carol worked for the Saint Joseph School District and after retiring worked for Culver Stockton College as a house mother in the Chi Omega sorority. As this was the sorority to which she belonged, and the house in which she lived during her college years, this was particularly special. Eventually she moved back home to be closer to family.
She loved music, she played the piano, directed a hand bell choir and enjoyed vocal choir as well. She had a great love for sweets, the Royals and shopping. Carol loved the Lord and was active in the church in many ways.
Carol was proceeded in death by her husband, Roger Swank; mother, Gladys Hopkins and father, James S. Hopkins.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Swank (Ann); daughter, Shana McLaughlin (Steve); grandchildren, Rylan Swank (Amber), Kaitlyn Swank (Preston Burton), Megan Swank, Allyson Swank; four great grandchildren, Rider, Natalie, Nathan and Maci.

