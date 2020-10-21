Carol Spiegelhalter, 74, of Kansas City, MO formerly of Smithville, MO passed away, October 12, 2020.

She was born on February 20, 1946 to Junior and Emma Frances (Moore) Blankenship in Smithville, MO. Carol grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School.

Carol worked at Wyeth Laboratories, and Children’s Mercy Home Health, and retired from Northland Neurological at North Kansas City Hospital.

Carol enjoyed traveling to Disney World and Colorado and watching the Food Network, the Game Show Network and her favorite soap opera, Days of Our Lives. She was an avid Chief’s fan and loved the family pets. Most of all she loved her family and taking care of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Curt Blankenship, nephew, Kerry Blankenship.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Blain; step-son, James Spiegelhalter, Jr.; grandchildren, Emma and Jerry Blain II; ex-husband, James Spiegelhalter, Sr.; brother, Bobby (Marcie) Blankenship; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation following until 4:00 p.m.