Carol Sue Jenson February 1, 1939 - May 10, 2019

Carol Sue Jenson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Friday, May 10, 2019.

Carol was born in Willard, Missouri to William and Sara (Patterson) Erwin on February 1, 1939. She graduated from Central High School in Springfield, Missouri. On August 23, 1958, she married David Lynn Jenson, also in Springfield. They celebrated 60 years of married life.

A beloved matriarch, Carol was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives. She was dedicated to sewing tote bags for the Shriners Children's Hospital. She also enjoyed crosswords and occasional visits to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Carol is survived by: husband, David; children, Holly (Jay) Flinn, David Todd Jenson, Joy Jenson; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, William and Merle Erwin.

By her request, Carol has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No services or visitation are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Brighton Cemetery in Brighton, Missouri.