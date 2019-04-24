Clear
Carole A. Danback, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri

Apr 28 Visitation Sunday, April 28, 2019 5:00PM - 7:00PM Meierhoffer Fuenral Home & Crematory Apr 29 Service Monday, April 29, 2019 10:00AM Wyatt Park Christian Church 2623 Mitchell Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64507

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 5:03 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Carole A. Danback
1944-2019

Carole A. Danback, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.
She was born October 24, 1944 to Joseph and Virginia Prashak.
Carole married Charles Danback on July 12, 1980.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Carole enjoyed volunteering for Special Olympics, her dogs, bowling, and just being outside. She was also an accomplished poet with published writings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Linda Wilcoxson and Joe Prashak, JR, with a grandchild, Christine Mollett.
Survivors include her husband; Charles Danback, children; Charles Danback JR (Jennifer), Julie Mollett (Jim “Bub”), Jamie Blommaert (Mike), James McQueen (Tracy), sister-in-law; Pat Prashak, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, April 29, at Wyatt Park Christian Church. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 28, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church or The Special Olympics. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures remaining near or slightly above average for the next few days as conditions stay dry. For tonight, another dry night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog as well.
