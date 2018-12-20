Carole C. Coots, 83, of Platte City, MO, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO. Carole was born February 10, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to David Robert and Anne (Tatman) Clevenger. She attended the University of Missouri, where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma, and worked as a speech therapist for the North KC, Platte City, and Weston school districts. She married John W. Coots, III on June 17, 1960 in Platte City, MO. Carole was a member of the Platte City United Methodist Church, and was very active in her community, serving on numerous boards and charities. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carole is survived by: her husband; her children Jackie (Brad) Babcock, Kelley Ann (Donny) Carr, and Chad Coots (Rudy Reyns); grandchildren Brooke, Bailey, John W., and Alle; brother David Robert (Jacque) Clevenger, II; sister Roberta Ann (Maurice) Norris; brother-in-law Gene Palmer; sister-in-law Peggy Ann Palmer; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 10 am – 11 am, Saturday, December 22, 2018 followed by an 11 am funeral service, both at the Platte City United Methodist Church. Interment at Platte City Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to: The Platte City United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.