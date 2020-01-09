Clear

Carole Florence Bertol, 79

Inurnment: Mount Auburn Cemetery. 3137 Beck Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Carole Florence Bertol
1940-2020

Carol Florence Bertol, 79, St. Joseph, died Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Born February 7, 1940, in Chicago, ILL., she was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen (Miller) White.
A graduate of Lafayette High School and Park College, Parkville, MO. Carol was employed by a publishing company and law firm in New York.
Survivors: cousins, Dan Munzing, Vancouver, Washington, Joan Byers, Estes Park, Colorado, Amy Stephens, Westminster, Colorado, Marilyn (Bob) Lettimore, Longmont, Colorado; and friends, Alice and Larry McVicker, St. Joseph.
Inurnment: Mount Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph. Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph.

