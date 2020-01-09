Carole Florence Bertol, 79

Carole Florence Bertol
1940-2020
Carol Florence Bertol, 79, St. Joseph, died Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Born February 7, 1940, in Chicago, ILL., she was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen (Miller) White.
A graduate of Lafayette High School and Park College, Parkville, MO. Carol was employed by a publishing company and law firm in New York.
Survivors: cousins, Dan Munzing, Vancouver, Washington, Joan Byers, Estes Park, Colorado, Amy Stephens, Westminster, Colorado, Marilyn (Bob) Lettimore, Longmont, Colorado; and friends, Alice and Larry McVicker, St. Joseph.
Inurnment: Mount Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph. Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph.