Clear

Carole Mae Everett, 78

Visitation: Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 8:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carole Mae Everett 78, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born April 14, 1942 in Maryville, MO, daughter of Velva and Kenneth Colburn. She graduated from King City High School, class of 1960. Carole worked a dedicated career as a Nurse, retiring from Heartland Hospital. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, especially western's, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the VFW Post 6760. Carole was preceded in death by her former husband, William Edward Everett, father, Kenneth Colburn, mother, Velva Colburn, and brother, Wayne S. Colburn. Survivors include children, Kenneth Crail of Elwood, KS, Renita (Herb) Wilson of Elwood, KS, and David Crail of Troy, KS, sister, Elaine (Jerry) Ingles of St. Joseph, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Everett will be cremated following services. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Star Chapel Cemetery, Empire Prairie. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning bringing anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain across the area. A couple of spots saw up to 6 inches of rain very quickly which caused some flash flooding in the south part of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories