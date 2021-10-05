Clear
Carolene M. Pitthan, 80

Carolene M. (Despins) Pitthan went to her Lord and Savior October 3, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:27 PM

Carolene was born May 1, 1941 in Washington D.C. to Doug Despins and Twila Agee. Carolene's sister, Juanita, was born in 1948 and was her lifelong friend. Carolene married William G. Pitthan August 26, 1961. He preceded her in death July 20, 1964. They had two daughters, Mary and Margaret.

Carolene loved animals, was an avid oil painter and loved music and dancing. She was a 1959 graduate of Maryville High School and worked at Social Welfare Board for over 45 years.

Carolene is survived by daughters Mary (Jack) Krimmel and Margaret Pitthan , 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and sister Juanita.

Visitation and Rosary to held October 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Patrick Parish at 10:00 AM October 8, 2021, graveside burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
