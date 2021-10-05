Carolene M. Pitthan, 80

Carolene M. (Despins) Pitthan went to her Lord and Savior October 3, 2021.

Carolene was born May 1, 1941 in Washington D.C. to Doug Despins and Twila Agee. Carolene's sister, Juanita, was born in 1948 and was her lifelong friend. Carolene married William G. Pitthan August 26, 1961. He preceded her in death July 20, 1964. They had two daughters, Mary and Margaret.

Carolene loved animals, was an avid oil painter and loved music and dancing. She was a 1959 graduate of Maryville High School and worked at Social Welfare Board for over 45 years.

Carolene is survived by daughters Mary (Jack) Krimmel and Margaret Pitthan , 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and sister Juanita.

Visitation and Rosary to held October 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Patrick Parish at 10:00 AM October 8, 2021, graveside burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.