Caroline Lightle, 77, North Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was born August 14, 1943 in San Diego, California to Melvin and Fern (Dreyer) Woodcock.

Caroline married Donald Ray Lightle on September 28, 1963. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2018.

She started out as a hairdresser, then later worked as a purchasing agent for TWA/American Airlines for many years.

Caroline was an avid scrapbooker and shopper. She loved visiting with family and friends and helping others. She loved flowers and enjoyed planting them each year to create many beautiful displays.

She regularly attended Northland Cathedral in Kansas City, North and fulfilled a lifetime dream of joining and singing in the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Phyllis; and brother, Stan.

Survivors include daughter, Stephanie Fray (William); granddaughter, Jessica Bye (Michael); two great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Woodcock-Counsell; and her two beloved cats.

A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Please contact the family at wsfray@gmail.com for details.