Carolyn Dick, 79, of Savannah, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Laverna Village in Savannah, MO. She was born in Savannah, MO to Bill & Roberta (Trimmer) Armagost on July 31, 1940. She married Richard Dick at the First Christian Church in Savannah on November 23, 1958 and he survives of the home.

Carolyn had an outgoing personality and was not afraid of anyone. She loved her family and worked so she could give back to her family. She was the mamma bear and we knew not to cross mamma bear. She loved her Kansas City Chiefs especially Patrick Mahomes. Most of her career was spent being the “phone goddess” of Heartland Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband, son, Bill Dick of St. Joseph; daughter, Angela (Mike) Gromowski of St. Joseph; brother, Clifford Armagost of Savannah; grandchildren, Michael (Alicia) Gromowski, Stephanie (Tyler) Rinehart, William Richard “Bubba” (Andrea Green) Gromowski, and Michelle (Javier) Quispe; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Joslynne Gromowski, Maddie Bennett, Jackson, Karlee, and Brynnlee Rinehart, Xavier, Clarke, and Logan Quispe; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson Aiden Gromowski.

Funeral services will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at 2:00pm. Family will receive visitors at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 from 5-8pm. Interment will be in Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, MO. Memorial contribution can be made to First Christian Church of Savannah or Andrew County Senior Center. The family would like to thank LaVerna Senior Living and Freudenthal Hospice Care especially their staff and employees.