Carolyn Emma Rejnin, 97

Carolyn Emma Rejnin, 97, Wathena, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:08 PM

On June 24, 1924, she was born to Edgar and Vera (Shaffer) Taylor in St. Joseph, Missouri.
After graduating from Benton High School in 1942, she married John Walter Rejnin on January 11, 1946. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage prior to his death in 1999.
She was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, Carnegie Culture Club and the Alpha Aletha Girls Club.
Carolyn enjoyed being outside and watching the beauty of nature. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the MU Tigers, KC Royals and KC Chiefs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Beverly Taylor; son, Michael Rejnin.
Survivors include daughters, Cathy Deal (Charles) of Mt. Vernon, Texas and Jo Duke (Tom) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Carla, Rachel, Eva, Alice, Justin, Eric, Jennifer, Sarah, Rebecca; 17 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; three great-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to The Willow in Wathena, Kansas.

