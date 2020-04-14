Clear
Carolyn F. "Cece" Hurst, 98

Services are private.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 12:29 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carolyn F. “Cece” Hurst, 98, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was born October 1, 1921 in Cameron, Missouri.
Cece married William Hurst September 9, 1942; he preceded her in death January 9, 2009.
She graduated from Central High School and attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri.
Cece was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
She was very active and enjoyed shopping, , going to the beach, gardening, playing cards, happy hour, fishing, sewing and cooking. Cece loved watching Mizzou and Chiefs football and having Sunday dinner with her family. She had a huge heart and was a giving person, always helping those less fortunate.
Cece and Bill spent most of their winters in Pompano Beach, Florida, where they had a home and many friends. She was instrumental in helping her husband with the home building business.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bill; son, Charles “Buddy” Hurst; parents, Roy and Mary (Hunt) Cousins; and brother, Charles “Buddy” Cousins.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Hurst, Nanette Hurst-Corso (Tom); grandchildren, William Corso (Kayli Silkett), Emory Corso, extended family and friends.
Private Farewell Services Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Hurst’s room will be open 9:00 A.M to 12:00 Noon Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Noyes Home for Children.

