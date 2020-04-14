Carolyn F. “Cece” Hurst, 98, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was born October 1, 1921 in Cameron, Missouri.

Cece married William Hurst September 9, 1942; he preceded her in death January 9, 2009.

She graduated from Central High School and attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri.

Cece was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.

She was very active and enjoyed shopping, , going to the beach, gardening, playing cards, happy hour, fishing, sewing and cooking. Cece loved watching Mizzou and Chiefs football and having Sunday dinner with her family. She had a huge heart and was a giving person, always helping those less fortunate.

Cece and Bill spent most of their winters in Pompano Beach, Florida, where they had a home and many friends. She was instrumental in helping her husband with the home building business.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bill; son, Charles “Buddy” Hurst; parents, Roy and Mary (Hunt) Cousins; and brother, Charles “Buddy” Cousins.

Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Hurst, Nanette Hurst-Corso (Tom); grandchildren, William Corso (Kayli Silkett), Emory Corso, extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Hurst’s room will be open 9:00 A.M to 12:00 Noon Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Noyes Home for Children.