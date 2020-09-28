Carolyn F. Sadler, 79, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Carolyn was born in Maryville, on April 29, 1941, to parents, Carl and Charlene (Monticue) Winell. She was raised on a farm north of Maryville, and was a lifelong resident of this area.

She sold Avon for over 30 years, and later worked in retail jewelry, and at Houghton's Drug in Maryville. She enjoyed helping people, had a quick smile and loved to laugh. She was the best Mom and Grandma.

She was a Methodist and had attended the Wilcox Methodist Church for many years.

Her survivors include her husband, Larry Sadler, of the home, her children, Jeff Staples, and Jennifer (Jared) Hall; step-son, Shannon (Carla) Sadler, and step-daughter, Lynette Sadler; grandchildren, Amber (Chris) Latta, Alicia (Dylan) Hurst, Danan (Erin) Hall, Mason, Ethan, and Audrey Sadler; great grandchildren, Clara, Eleanor, Hayden Latta and Waylon Hall, Brooke and Logan Cordell; and 1 step great grandchild; her brother, Roger Winell, Heidelberg, Germany.

Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, MO. No formal visitation is planned, but friends can stop by and sign the book till 5 PM on Tuesday, and prior to the service on Wednesday.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wilcox Cemetery Association.