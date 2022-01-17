Carolyn Jean Mitchell 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born November 11, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Gertrude "Maxine" and Clifford "Doyle" Parham. She worked at choices as a caretaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and studying the bible. Carolyn was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jakey Cogdill, and sister, Alma Stiglic. Survivors include, former husband, Charles H. Mitchell, Jr., children: Tina (Chuck) Robinson, Charles Mitchell, Kelly Stallsworth, Richard (Rhonda) Mitchell, Carol Sue Morales, and Jakey Mitchell, 22 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, brothers, Clifford Parham, Richard (Sandy) Parham, and Gary Parham, sisters, Sharon (Pete) Mitchell, Roberta (Willie) Walker, and Doylene (Eddie) Ball. The family will receive from 6-8 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:31 PM
