Carolyn Joan Hewitt, 85

Carolyn Joan Hewitt 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at her daughters home in Liberty, MO.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:18 AM

Carolyn Joan Hewitt 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at her daughters home in Liberty, MO. She was born March 28, 1936 in King City, MO, daughter of the late Eva (Taylor) and Lavern Antle. She graduated from King City High School, and she married Maurice on September 15, 1953. Carolyn was a Beautician, and also owned and operated Hewitt's Food 'n Drink in King City, MO. She loved to play Bingo with friends, travel internationally, and being an entrepreneur. Carolyn was preceded in death by husband, Maurice W. Hewitt, her parents, sisters, Jenelda (Earl) Carmichael, Janeal (Kenny) Groom, Alma (Stanley) Carmichael, Melba (Raymond) Hart, Beverly Sharp, and Connie (Denny) Snapp, brother, Jerry L. Antle, and son in law, Mike Gray. Survivors include: son, Brian (Mary Pat) Hewitt of Saint Joseph, MO, and daughter, Lana Gray of Liberty, MO, three grandchildren: Anna Hewitt, Ryan (Mandy) Gray, and Cassie (Ben) Musfeldt, great grandchildren, Knox & Briggs Gray and Max & Layla Musfeldt, brothers, Robert (Barbara) Antle of Stewartsville, MO and Richard L. (Charolette) Antle of Columbia, MO, and sister, Sharon (Dean) Lippitt of Kansas City, MO.
Funeral services and public live stream: 1:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Barry Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Children's Mercy at https://support.childrensmercy.org/CarolynHewitt. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
