Carolyn L. Watts September 4, 1925 - November 10, 2018

Carolyn L. Watts

1925-2018

Carolyn Louise Watts was born Sept. 4, 1925 near Cameron, MO. She attended the Keystone school at Osborn and graduated from Cameron High School.

Carolyn moved to St. Joseph and trained at Castor’s Beauty School and worked there until her marriage. She met many lifelong friends while living at the YWCA and the Y held a special place in her heart. She married Everett “Gene” Watts on March 9, 1949 at the Osborn Methodist Church. They farmed south of Maysville before buying a farm and moving to the Orchid Community. In 1960, they moved to Union Star and bought the HyKlas Grocery Store and operated it until Gene went into the insurance business. Carolyn worked alongside Gene in all their business endeavors.

In the ‘70s they owned and operated the first ERA Realtor office in St. Joseph. Both she and Gene had their broker’s license and sold many farms in the area. They enjoyed traveling to 49 of the 50 states in their motor home. She continued to help Gene farm and cared for him until he passed in December 2000. In 2002, Carolyn moved to St. Joseph close to her daughters where she enjoyed going out to lunch every day and visiting with her “women” friends and Clifton until a few months ago when her health took a turn.

She will be remembered as the best mom, granny and friend in the world who was treasured for her love, strength, humor, wit and support.

She was a member of the Union Star United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents Cora and Fred Dietzschold, brother and sister-in-law Lyle and Gladys Dietzschold and son-in-law David Palmer.

Carolyn was loved and survived by her daughters Gail Scott, and Peggy (Rick) Evans, St. Joseph; grandchildren Jeff (Cristni) Thornton, Kearney; Jeremy (Crystal) Thornton, Union Star; Danielle (Joshua) Hewitt, Lindsay Palmer, Regan (Cale) Lyons, Barry (Allison) Evans and Scott Evans; all of St. Joseph. Great grandchildren: Daja Thornton, Noah Thornton, Cruz Howard, Carter and Landry Hewitt, Atley Lyons, Madison Scott, Blaine Kretzer, Barry, Jon, and Izick Evans; five great-great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews and many friends and grand fur babies, Buddy, Lucy and Pringles.

She would be honored with memorials contributed to: the YWCA and Union Star United Methodist Church.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.