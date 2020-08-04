Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Carolyn Rogers, 78

Service: Saturday, August 8th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089. ■ Interment: Terrace Park Cemetery. Kansas City, MO.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 10:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carolyn Rogers, 78 of Trimble, MO passed away, Sunday, August 2, 2020.

She was born on September 14, 1941 to Roy Andrew and Clara Maxine (Zook) Starbuck in Waynoka, OK. Carolyn grew up in Waynoka where she graduated high school.

On May 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to Harold Rogers. After their marriage Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy and they lived across the United States. In 1968 they settled in Trimble where they raised their children.

Carolyn owned and operated Rogers Daycare in Trimble for many years. She was also the Senior Citizens Housing Manager and served as the Mayor of Trimble. Carolyn served on many community projects.Carolyn was a member of the Trimble Baptist Church for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna Anderson and Phyllis Littleton; brother, Dennis Starbuck; and her son, Shawn Rogers.

Carolyn is survived by her children Bill Rogers, Debbie Oatman, and Cindy (Dean) Overcast; grandchildren, BJ (Chrissy) Rogers, Andy (Jessica) Rogers, James (Christa) Oatman, Kimberly Oatman, Christopher (Amanda) Miller, Tyler (Sarabeth) Miller, Shelby (Brandon) Anderson and Monte (Lindsey) Overcast; ten great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories