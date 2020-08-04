Carolyn Rogers, 78 of Trimble, MO passed away, Sunday, August 2, 2020.

She was born on September 14, 1941 to Roy Andrew and Clara Maxine (Zook) Starbuck in Waynoka, OK. Carolyn grew up in Waynoka where she graduated high school.

On May 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to Harold Rogers. After their marriage Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy and they lived across the United States. In 1968 they settled in Trimble where they raised their children.

Carolyn owned and operated Rogers Daycare in Trimble for many years. She was also the Senior Citizens Housing Manager and served as the Mayor of Trimble. Carolyn served on many community projects.Carolyn was a member of the Trimble Baptist Church for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna Anderson and Phyllis Littleton; brother, Dennis Starbuck; and her son, Shawn Rogers.

Carolyn is survived by her children Bill Rogers, Debbie Oatman, and Cindy (Dean) Overcast; grandchildren, BJ (Chrissy) Rogers, Andy (Jessica) Rogers, James (Christa) Oatman, Kimberly Oatman, Christopher (Amanda) Miller, Tyler (Sarabeth) Miller, Shelby (Brandon) Anderson and Monte (Lindsey) Overcast; ten great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.