Carolyn Sue Pettijohn 73, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home. She was born December 16, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Lettie (Marriott) and Luther Wineinger. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1963, and she was a LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) for over 20 years, working as a Head Start Nurse, and area health facilities as well as the program's manager for the EOC now known as CAPP. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, and she never met a stray dog she didn't like. Carolyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Robert Pettijohn, sisters, Stephanie Jean Phillips and Frances Wineinger, sons, Marcus Fisher and Billy Pettijohn. Survivors include, daughters, Cara (Chuck) Beaty, Stewartsville, MO, Ginie Randall (Roy Cox), Teresa (Mark) Sterling, Pat (Randy) Sweiger, Bess (Raymond Holt) Pettijohn-Holt, sons, Frank Pettijohn, Jesse Stone, and Matt Pettijohn, 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, brother, Scott (Sandy) Wineinger, and sister, Sharon McGrath.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Floyd Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Old School Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter.