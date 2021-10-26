Carrol L. “Bud” Boyles, 83, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at a care facility in Columbia, MO. Bud was born on March 11, 1938, in Rosendale, MO.

Bud was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle “Ruth” Boyles, his father, Boyd “Dale” Boyles, and “Uncle” Dean Boyles, who raised him from an infant. He attended school in Rosendale, MO, and graduated in 1956. He started his career path into the automotive business working at Midland Empire Rebuilders, fixing generators and starters.

On December 2, 1962, he married the love of this life, Mary Ann Alcox in Lathrop, MO. Bud and Mary lived in rural Andrew County and later in Savannah, MO. Bud joined Savannah Motors, the Ford and Mercury dealer in Savannah as a salesman and developed his passion for matching people with quality cars and trucks. His boss, the late Richard L. Wilkinson was impressed with Bud, and started him in his own new car store in Maryville, MO.

Bud arrived in Maryville in 1971, as a partner in Wilkinson Motors. In 1984, it became Boyles Motors, Inc. Bud was very civic minded, and he had served as a volunteer fireman in Savannah. After moving to Maryville, he joined the Kiwanis Club and served on numerous city and county boards, including the Maryville Airport Board.

Along with Bud’s passion for the automotive business, he loved flying. He also enjoyed stock-car racing and drove a car in the late 50’s and early 60’s. He also enjoyed playing cards. After following Mary to the music operas, he learned to operate sound systems and to play the Dobro. Bud enjoyed his farms and was very proud of the cattle he raised.

Bud is survived by his wife Mary, his son David (Alana) Boyles, of Jefferson City, MO; and two grandsons, Clayton (Cheyenne) Boyles, Green Bay Wi, and Quinton (Erin) Boyles, Wilbur, NE.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in Bud's name to a charity of the donor’s choice.