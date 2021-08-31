Carrol Wayne Goacher, 76, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wathena Healthcare.

Carrol was born on March 10, 1945 in Blair, Kansas to John and Dorthea (Juhl) Goacher. He lived most of his life in Elwood, Kansas and moved to California for a number of years where he worked in maintenance for a nursing home before returning to Wathena, Kansas.

Carrol married Sharon Willits. She preceded him in death in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by a son; Mike (Peg) Goacher of Wathena, Kansas, 2 grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carrol was cremated under the direction of the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. There will be no public visitation or services.