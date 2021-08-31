Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Carrol Wayne Goacher, 76

Carrol Wayne Goacher, 76, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wathena Healthcare.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:20 PM

Carrol Wayne Goacher, 76, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wathena Healthcare.

Carrol was born on March 10, 1945 in Blair, Kansas to John and Dorthea (Juhl) Goacher. He lived most of his life in Elwood, Kansas and moved to California for a number of years where he worked in maintenance for a nursing home before returning to Wathena, Kansas.

Carrol married Sharon Willits. She preceded him in death in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by a son; Mike (Peg) Goacher of Wathena, Kansas, 2 grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carrol was cremated under the direction of the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. There will be no public visitation or services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories