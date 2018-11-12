Carroll Drydale November 08, 1938 - November 08, 2018

Carroll Drydale, 80, of Barnard, MO, passed away at home on November 8, 2018.

Carroll was born near Barnard on November 8, 1938. His parents were Henry “Harry” and Hope Madora (Ware) Drydale; and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, John G. Drydale, in 2016.

He lived all his life and was a self-employed farmer in the area. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.

His survivors include his nieces and nephew, Sharon (Gerald) Sherman, Waverly, NE, Michael Drydale, Houston, TX, and Anita (Jeff) Eastman, Lincoln, NE, and great nieces and nephews, Cody and Josh Sherman, and Aaron and Haley Drydale; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery, Barnard, MO. The family will meet friends for 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to family to be sent to designated local charity, or to the American Diabetes Association.