Carroll Eugene "Gene" Morton, 80 of St. Joseph, MO

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Graveside services will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Carroll Eugene "Gene" Morton, 80 of St. Joseph, MO, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Savannah, MO. Gene was born May 7, 1938 in Gallatin, MO, to Carroll O. and Doris I. (Brown) Morton.
He served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 8 years and then the Missouri Air National Guard for 19 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He worked as an auto mechanic for JC Penny for 19 years, and then retired as an auto mechanic for Wal-Mart after 17 years of service. Gene was a member of the RLDS Church.
Gene married Beverly Koehler on April 10, 1959 at Woodson Chapel in St. Joseph. He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughter Terry Mabury and husband Kevin; son Ricky Morton and wife Cheri; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Janice Pepper and husband Dennis; other relatives and friends.
He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Savannah, MO, or to the Alzheimer's Association.
