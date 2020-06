Carson Leevi Harris, 4m

Carson L. Harris

Cameron, Missouri- Carson Leevi Harris, 4 months, passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2020.

He was born in Cameron, Missouri on February 19, 2020.

Survivors: Mother and father, Kelsi Harris and Dylan Fausett, Cameron, Missouri; siblings, Kaylee Harris and Dylan Fausett, Jr, of the home.; maternal grandparents, Jodi (Isaac) Noel, Gravois Mills, Missouri; maternal grandparents, Christopher (Linnea) Pratt, Independence, Missouri paternal grandparents, Richard (Stacey) Fausett, Cameron, Missouri; paternal grandmother, Amy Erickson, Mayville, Wisconsin; maternal great grandmother, Lisa Crowley, Cameron, Missouri; maternal great grandparents, Tama (Ed) Moffitt, Burdett, Kansas; paternal grandparents, Tom (Becky) Burkhart, Cameron, Missouri; and paternal great grandparents, Terry (Maria) Fausett, Reed Springs, Missouri.

A memorial service with be held for Carson and his uncle, Traton Noel. 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 2020 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Visitation one- hour prior, 2:00 PM- 3:00 PM.

Memorial donations in c/o Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

