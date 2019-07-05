Caryl's Obituary

Caryl Dean Lance, 80, of Savannah, MO, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph .

He was born on December 12, 1938 in rural Savannah to Otis and Mabel (Clizer) Lance. He was a graduate of Savannah High School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army both on active duty and in the reserves.

Caryl married Betty Jo Garton on June 25, 1961 in Cosby, Mo. She survives him of the home.

Caryl was a heavy equipment operator and he founded Lance Construction in 1962. During the course of his career, he served as both the District President and later the State President of the Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Association (MLICA).

He was also a member of the First Christian Church, the Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 and the Savannah Rural Fire District all of Savannah.

Mr. Lance was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Cameron Lance, sister; Christine Lance, grandson; Andre Lance, niece Jody Bauman and nephew; John Bauman.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by a daughter; Paige Lance, granddaughter; Allie Lance, Nephews; Jeff (Caelene) Lance, Kent Lance, Richard (Jamie) Garton, Travis (Mindy) Garton and Terry Bauman. Nieces; Patricia Saxon, Sheryl (Gary) Jermain, Dena (Clay) Watkins, Tammy (Tim) Smith, Pam (Tony) Pranchske, and Kim (Scott) Milward.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Monday, July 8, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Savannah. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday at the First Christian Church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Association "MLICA Scholarship Fund" or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Family Visitation

First Christian Church, Savannah

Sunday, July 07, 2019

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM



511 West Market Street

Savannah, Missouri 64485

Funeral Service

First Christian Church, Savannah

Monday, July 08, 2019

10:00 AM



511 West Market Street

Savannah, Missouri 64485



Interment

Bennett Lane Cemetery

Monday, July 08, 2019

10:45 AM



US 71 Hwy & County Road 151

Savannah, Missouri 64485