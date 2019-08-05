Caryl E. (Sonny) Todd, formerly of Savannah, passed away August 1, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones.

Since April of this year, he had been living at Vintage Gardens in St. Joseph, MO.

Sonny was born July 3,1933 in Fillmore, MO. to Eva and George Todd. He was one of eight children. Siblings Bill, Vivian, Francis, Leota and Imo preceded him death. Surviving siblings are Larry Todd and Nancy (Keith) Edwards.

Sonny married Mert Kretzer of Savannah, MO. who preceded him in death in 1991. From their marriage two children were born, Bobby and Cathy.

In 1994 Sonny married Ann Orth of Kansas City, MO. She preceded him in death in March of this year.

In 1953 Sonny was inducted into the U.S. Army and served proudly in the Korean War attaining the rank of Corporal. He was stationed in Germany and received an honorable discharge in 1955. Forty years later, he and Ann began hosting reunions for the 59th Field Artillery Battalion, rekindling many friendships.

Following his military service, Sonny began his career with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier. He retired after 30 years of continuous service.

Sonny was member of many organizations; American Legion Post 287 of Savannah, where he served as Post Commander he also served as Vice Commander of the 4th District of American Legion, President of the Andrew County Fair Board, Savannah Masonic Lodge, and the Moila Shrine Temple where he served as Director of Units.

Additional family survivors are: son; Bobby (Luther) Todd, daughter: Cathy & David (Butch) Landers, grandchildren; Jason Todd, Greg (Samantha) Holm Vanessa (Steve) Culver, Jarrod (Kasey) Strasser, great -grandchildren; Skyler, Kamden, Kaylee, Kaitlynn, Blake, Brayton, and Nash.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at the Savannah Cemetery.The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 also at our chapel.

Military Honors rendered by: U.S. Army and the Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; The Shriners Hospitals for Children or the American Legion Post 287, Savannah, MO.