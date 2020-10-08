Carylon Hecker 62, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in a Kansas City Hospital. She was born October 23, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Mildred & Ken Hecker. She graduated from Helen Davis School. Carylon was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Kenneth and Bill Hecker. Survivors include: brothers: Arthur (Amy) Hecker and Jimmie (Mel) Hecker. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:41 AM