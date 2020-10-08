Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Carylon Hecker, 62

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carylon Hecker 62, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in a Kansas City Hospital. She was born October 23, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Mildred & Ken Hecker. She graduated from Helen Davis School. Carylon was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Kenneth and Bill Hecker. Survivors include: brothers: Arthur (Amy) Hecker and Jimmie (Mel) Hecker. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories