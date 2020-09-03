Casey Reid Gabbard, 43

Casey Reid Gabbard, age 43, tragically passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Casey was born July 22, 1977, in St. Joseph, Missouri the son of Stanley and Sue Gabbard.

He attended Maysville R-1 School and enjoyed wrestling, football, basketball and weight lifting. Casey started wrestling when he was 5 and was Missouri State Champion at 8. Casey worked in construction and was a heavy equipment operator in Kansas City and St. Joseph Missouri. He loved his dogs, riding Harley Davidson motor cycles and going to auctions and garage sales, buying anything old and unusual.

Casey was preceded in death by his brother, Corey Gabbard, December 26, 2015 and his niece, Crysta Edwards, April 30, 2020.

Survivors include his parents; sons, Harley, K.C., MO, Kayden, Kendrick, and Kristofer, Maysville; sisters, Paula Edwards, Maysville, Shelby (Robert) Renfro, Maysville, Samantha Gabbard, Maysville; nieces, Cassie Edwards, Claire Renfro, Ava Jane Garrison; nephews, Caleb Renfro, Corban Renfro, Nahum Melville; great niece, Rorey CaseyAnne Edwards; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville. No visitation is scheduled. Friends may call on funeral home 10:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday. Memorial Contributions: Love offering to Casey’s boys. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com