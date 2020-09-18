Clear
Casey Renae Fry, 47

Visitation: Sunday, September 20th, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Graveside Service: Monday, September 21st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Casey Renae Fry, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She was born October 3, 1972 in St. Joseph, daughter of Diana and Artie Wright. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1990 and attended Missouri Western State College. Casey was a fun, charismatic and friend to many. She enjoyed attending concerts and sporting events, traveling, and attending her children's and niece's activities. She was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Survivors include her children, Bailey Fry and her significant other, Koby Gillenwater, son Brodey Fry, her parents Artie and Diana Wright, brother, Nathan Wright and wife Hadley, nieces, Harper and Haven Wright and her ex-husband and the father of her children, Derek Fry of Agency.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter or American Heart Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

