Cassandra "C.J." Jo Donaldson, 18

Cassandra "CJ" Donaldson 18, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 near DeKalb, Missouri. She was born September 3, 2002 in Faucett, MO, daughter of Emily Donaldson and Jeffrey Donaldson. She was a senior at the DeKalb High School class of 2021 and was accepted at the University of Missouri - Columbia, with the plan to study animal science, her goal to be a Veterinarian.

She was very active in her school and community. CJ was the co-captain of the Varsity Cheerleading squad, the Vice President of FFA, FBLA Historian, and the National Honor Society secretary. She was also active in the DHS Student Council, varsity softball and track teams, and a member of the Willing Workers 4-H club. She loved humor, crafting, raising huskies, and showing livestock at the Missouri State Fair. She also enjoyed getting coffee on Friday mornings at the Sunflower in Atchison with her friends. "CJ" was the kindest soul ever, always rooting for the underdog. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Tom Donaldson. Survivors include, mother, Emily Donaldson, Faucett, MO, father, Jeffrey Donaldson, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Haley Donaldson and fiancé Darain Horr, maternal grandparents, Casey & Becky Spencer, paternal grandmother Jenny Donaldson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 4:30-8:30 pm Friday, at the DeKalb High School gymnasium. Funeral services are scheduled 10:30 am, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Church. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Cassandra Jo Donaldson Scholarship fund in care of the Nodaway Valley Bank, or the Rupp Funeral Home, and any animal shelter or humane society of the donor's choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. Feel free to wear any DeKalb or MU tiger gear as CJ was a tiger through and through.