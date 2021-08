Cassie L. Wilmes, 37, of Springfield, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 9, 2021, in Springfield.

Cassie has been cremated under he care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville.