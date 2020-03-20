Catherine "Cathy" (Mollus) Madsen, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away on March 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth, daughter Amy (Joe) Earheart of Clarksdale, MO, son Chris Madsen (Luis Acevez Arnaut) of Seattle, WA, grandchildren Michael, Kaitlyn, Jake and great-grand son Sam and many other loved family members.

Catherine was a founder of Friends of the Animal Shelter and owned Pet Set Etc., which let her indulge her passion of taking care of animals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Family will greet friends on Saturday, March 21, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.