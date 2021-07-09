Catherine Elaine Rosenthal, 80, St Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in St. Joseph, she graduated from Benton High School in 1958. Not long after, she began her lifelong career at Stevens Hats, and that is where she met her husband, Robert. She retired from Stetson Hat Company in 1986, and she and Robert celebrated their 57th anniversary on June 27, 2021.

A member of Temple Adath Joseph, she was an avid bowler and book lover. She could often be found in the kitchen drinking coffee, reading and imparting her wisdom. Perhaps the best way to describe her is to share the words her family and friends have used about her in the past few days: beautiful, loving, wise, a straight shooter, easy to talk to, funny, stylish and fiercely proud, especially of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The last few months of her life were made exponentially better by the love and care of her caregivers Sandy, Tammy and Kim. She also looked forward to visits from Sarah, Laura and Cynthia, Mosaic Hospice. They always included excellent care, good conversation and usually coffee cake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and William Fred Cox. Survivors include her husband, Robert, of the home; sister, Margaret St. John, Keene, NH; daughters, Maggie Ross (Chuck Slapper), Lansing, KS; and Dana Campbell (Brian), Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Brad Staples (Kendal); Zachary Ross; Josh Campbell and Samantha Campbell; great-grandsons Clayton and Reed; and many loving family members and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family kindly requests masks be worn by those who are not vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or the Noyes Home for Children.