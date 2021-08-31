Catherine Frances (Quinn) DeCosta, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.
She was born December 28, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to James and Cecilia (Curnutt) Quinn.
Catherine enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie Kopanski; parents; and sisters, Mary Ann and Connie Quinn.
Survivors include son, Mickey Kopanski (Robin); grandchildren, Brandon, Vanessa and Henry Kopanski, Hailey Tod (Levi); brother, James Quinn (Josefina); numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass 10:00A.M. Saturday, Cathedral of St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
