Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Catherine Frances (Quinn) DeCosta, 69

Catherine Frances (Quinn) DeCosta, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:36 AM

Catherine Frances (Quinn) DeCosta, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.
She was born December 28, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to James and Cecilia (Curnutt) Quinn.
Catherine enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie Kopanski; parents; and sisters, Mary Ann and Connie Quinn.
Survivors include son, Mickey Kopanski (Robin); grandchildren, Brandon, Vanessa and Henry Kopanski, Hailey Tod (Levi); brother, James Quinn (Josefina); numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass 10:00A.M. Saturday, Cathedral of St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories