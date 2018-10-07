Clear

Catherine Jane Cline 81, of Saint Joseph,

She will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Catherine Jane Cline 81, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday October 1, 2018 in Saint Joseph. She was born December 24, 1936 in Somerdale, New Jersey daughter of Margaret & Earl Smith.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Colin Cline. She is survived by children, Cassie Tinker, Laurie Sterling, Lawrence Leech, and Christine Sannipoli, sister, Margaret Knoerzer, and aunt, Irene Surran. She will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home

www.ruppfuneral.com/obituary/catherine-cline...online guest book

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events