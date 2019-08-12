Catherine K. Kernes October 26, 1935 - August 09, 2019

Catherine K. Kernes 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed peacfully in her home surrounded by all her family. She was born October 26, 1935 in Waynesborough, PA, daughter of Ivy and John Kelly. She graduated from Quincy High School, Quincy, PA in 1972, and Hagerstown Junior College, Hagerstown, MD in 1974. She live a very successful life. She was the first woman to work for the United States Post office in Hagerstown, Maryland. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, quilting, fishing, and traveling, and she adored her pets, Shortee, Nicki, Fugly, and Pecos Bill. Catherine was preceded in death by father, John Franklin Kelly, mother, Ivy Mabel Kelly, daughter, Carolyn Butler, brother, Roland Kelly, brother, Joseph Kelly, and former Husbands, Marvin Stewart, Roy Miller, and Kenneth Kernes. She a loving mother to 8 beautiful children, and a grandmother and great grandmother to many which include her survivor's, children, Joyce Johnson of Greencastle, PA, Diana Johnson of St. Joseph, Marvin Stewart of Weaubleau, MO, Anita Petty of Cameron, MO, Ivy Spriggs of Savannah, MO, Roy Miller of Heidleberg, Germany, and Peggy Miller of St. Joseph, brother, Benjamin Kelly of Redlands, CA, 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. May god bless her and let her fly with the angels.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Rupp Funeral Home with Mike Grider, officiating. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.